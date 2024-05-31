Vista Musical Instruments acquires legendary music store Manny’s from Sam Ash

Vista Musical Instruments has confirmed it acquired all associated trademarks of legendary Manhattan music store Manny’s from Sam Ash Music Corporation in January 2024.

Founded in New York in 1935, Manny’s sold guitars to huge stars including Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley. The brand was sold to Sam Ash in 1999, which kept it open as a subsidiary under the Manny’s name before it closed down in 2009.

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of Vista Musical Instruments says of its acquisition, “Manny’s is an incredible brand with a rich storied history since it was founded on 48th Street, New York City in 1935.

“From supporting beginners buying their very first guitar to legends like Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley, it’s unquestionable the impact Manny’s has made on the world of music. We’re proud and grateful to have the opportunity to shape its next chapter to ensure its legacy remains meaningful to future generations of musicians.”

David Ash, CEO & General Counsel of Sam Ash Music Corporation, adds, “Vista Musical Instruments recognised the great value in the Manny’s trademark and purchased it from us back in January. We are pleased that they will be able to maintain the world famous Manny’s name into the future.”

Sam Ash began shutting down all of its stores in early May, following closure rumours online from alleged employees. The retailer went on to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy, and established the procedure for auctioning off its assets.

Notably, a “stalking horse bidder” was established – this party will purchase the business as a whole unless the auction leads to a better offer. Though subject to change, the auction is currently scheduled for late June.

Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments and Guitar.com are both part of Caldecott Music Group.