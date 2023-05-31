Jimmy Page and Jack White love Metallica’s St. Anger, according to Bob Rock

Metallica’s 2003 album is easily their most divisive, but has gained numerous fans from the realms of rock royalty.

Bob Rock – legendary producer behind many of Metallica’s biggest albums – has discussed the band’s most infamous full-length, St. Anger, in a new episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

While the 2003 record was, and still is to this day, widely lambasted for its unconventional production sound – typified most notably by Lars Ulrich’s snare drum – it still draws fans who stand by it, including high-profile artists like Jimmy Page and Jack White.

In the podcast, Rock recalls the time White came up to him at a showing of the documentary It Might Get Loud, and randomly praised St. Anger.

“I happened to be in Toronto [at the premiere of the film and Jack] came up to me from across the room, and he says, ‘By the way, I love St. Anger. It’s an amazing album.’ And [then] he left,” he says.

Rock also remembers the time he met Jimmy Page at a hotel in Los Angeles, when the Led Zeppelin legend also commended him for his contributions to Metallica’s eighth studio album.

“Jimmy Page — not to drop names, but he’s kind of a friend — he was at the Sunset Marquis,” Rock says. “He was sitting, eating breakfast on the other side of the pool. And somebody walked by and said, ‘I’m here seeing Bob Rock.’ Jimmy said, ‘Oh, Bob‘s here?’ He came over and talked to me, which blew my mind, coming from Winnipeg — that Jimmy Page even knows my name, you know? And he said, ‘By the way, I love St. Anger. It’s a great album.’

Rock expresses a sense of self-awareness, mentioning the mountains of criticism St. Anger was subjected to at the time of its release. But he says with two rock titans like White and Page on his side, the critics don’t matter.

“Those two guys bought the record. With those two [liking it], I’m fine, right?” he says.