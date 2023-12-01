logo
Lenny Kravitz kept a joint he smoked with Mick Jagger for 10 years – and then smoked it because he was out of weed

Needs must…

[L-R] Lenny Kravitz and Mick Jagger

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

 

We all dream of having the opportunity to meet our idols – and a lucky few of us actually get the chance. But for Lenny Kravitz – he was able to take the experience to another level.

As he recalls in a new interview with Esquire, the rock singer-songwriter once met Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger – a personal hero of his – backstage before one of his shows. The encounter even led to the pair singing one of Kravitz’s songs together live, that night.

And after the show, Kravitz remembers, he and Jagger went to his hotel and spent the night talking and smoking weed.

The experience was so monumental to Kravitz that he kept one of the roaches the pair had smoked for 10 years as a keepsake. That is, until one day he found himself out of weed, and smoked what was left of the roach, he says.

The Rolling Stones recently released their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which features the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder as guest musicians.

Back in October, Keith Richards explained how the death of drummer Charlie Watts “jolted” the band into making the album.

“[Watts’ death] jolted us into thinking we’ve got to make a record,” he said. “Then last year, we were on the road in Europe and playing Hyde Park, the band’s really hot with Steve Jordan working out seamlessly.”

“Mick agreed with me about the record. We said, ‘Let’s get this thing in the studio. Let’s make this a project – go from A to B and actually finish it.’ There were some amazing things in the can, but we never felt like it was an album. Whereas, this time we did it all in one block and hit it – I’m still recovering!”

