100 Gecs, The Linda Lindas, Wet Leg and more join Fender Next Class Of 2022

Fender has unveiled 2022’s Fender Next class, with 25 rising artists from across the world being highlighted by the brand as part of the next generation of guitar-based music.

The class includes artists from across the globe – there’s a strong showing from the US, as well as musicians from Nigeria, China, Japan, Australia, the UK, Taiwan and Mexico. The 2022 Fender Next class is the fourth in total, and the 25 artists join a large group that have gone on to garner a handful of Brit Awards, CMA Awards and Grammy nominations.

Artists in the class receive access to Fender gear, as well as support in their marketing from Fender. CMO Evan Jones said of the class in a statement: “At Fender we believe it’s our responsibility to continually use our platform and resources to support and uplift artists everywhere.

“The 2022 Fender Next artists are exceedingly creative, and represent a diverse range of musical genres and styles. It’s our hope that these acts will go on to lead, inspire and define the industry, and it’s our honour to help them grow their audiences and their legacies.”

Notable entries into the class include hyperpop duo 100 Gecs, young punk firebrands The Linda Lindas, and fast-rising rock band Wet Leg and hip hop duo Paris Texas.

Check out the full list of entries into the Fender Next class below.