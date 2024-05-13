See AC/DC’s new lineup in action in pre-Power Up tour rehearsal photo

AC/DC are due to kick off their highly anticipated Power Up Europe tour later this week, and have shared a snap on social media of themselves rehearsing for trek to pump up the excitement.

The photo shows the new lineup – core members Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Stevie Young – alongside bassist Christ Chaney and drummer Matt Laug, who replace Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd, respectively.

“In the studio, gearing up for the Power Up tour, kicking off in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in just one week!” the post’s accompanying captions reads.

Stevie Young – nephew of both Angus and Malcolm – began filling in for rhythm guitarist Malcolm when he was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. Upon Malcolm Young’s death in 2017, Stevie became a permanent member of the Aussie rock titans.

Meanwhile, Chris Chaney – former bassist of Jane’s Addiction – fills in for Cliff Williams, who played with the band during their Power Trip festival performance last year, but opted not to join the full Power Up tour. Matt Laug made his debut with the band at Power Trip, which took place in October last year.

Power Trip was also the first time singer Brian Johnson performed with the band since 2016 after taking a hiatus due to hearing issues. Johnson is now fully back, though, and will perform throughout the Power Up tour.

The Power Up tour will see the five-piece play 21 dates from 17 May to 17 August, in Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland. It follows AC/DC’s 17th studio album of the same name, which arrived in 2020.

For tickets, head to AC/DC’s official website.