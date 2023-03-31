AC/DC to play first live show in seven years after Power Trip Festival announcement

AC/DC have announced that they will be playing live for the first time since 2016, after the final line up for Power Trip Festival was confirmed this morning. READ MORE: Guns N’ Roses to release limited-edition ‘London 1991’ CD Despite the band releasing a new album, Power Up, in 2020, this will be the first […]

Despite the band releasing a new album, Power Up, in 2020, this will be the first time they have played live together in seven years, and the first since guitarist Malcolm Young passed away in 2017. Young was forced to retire from touring due to ill health in 2014, and was joined in retirement by vocalist Brian Johnson in 2016, who was advised by doctors to retire mid-tour due to hearing damage – he was replaced for the rest of the tour by Axl Rose.

Happily, however, Johnson will likely be able to return to the stage with AC/DC for the Power Trip performance thanks to a new type of in-ear monitor that will protect his damaged hearing while he fronts one of rock’s most enduringly popular bands.

Young’s nephew Stevie replaced Malcolm following his retirement and will join the returning Phil Rudd on drums, alongside the ever-present and seemingly indefatigable Angus Young on lead guitar.

Alongside AC/DC the Power Trip Festival will see performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Ozzy Osbourne, who announced he would be performing this week just months after retiring from touring due to ongoing health problems.

Tickets for the three-day rock festival, which take place in the Coachella festival grounds, are set for release on 6 April at 10am Pacific Time. There are also a variety of hotel and VIP packages to choose from.

This is not the first time that some of the star-studded line up have been on the same bill – Metallica did a co-headline tour with Guns N’ Roses back in 1992.

AC/DC has not yet scheduled any future performances, but considering the whole band is performing for this one show, it would be unsurprising if they had more planned in the future.

For more information about Power Trip Festival, and how to get tickets, you can head to PowerTrip.live.