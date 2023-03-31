Ace Frehley threatens “dirt” on Paul Stanley if he doesn’t apologise for ‘Piss’ comment

The world might soon be on the receiving end of some Paul Stanley “dirt” courtesy of former KISS guitarist Ash Frehley if the frontman doesn’t issue an apology for his recent ‘Piss’ comments on the Howard Stern show.

During the show, KISS was asked about their refusal to play alongside fellow founding members Frehley and Peter Criss at their Rock Hall induction in 2014, to which Stanley replied “Because if you saw people onstage who looked like Kiss but sounded like that… maybe we should be called Piss.”

His comments have struck a nerve with Frehley, who demanded during his appearance on Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation that an apology be made within the week.

“I’m going to make a statement to Paul Stanley right now,” Frehley declared. “I’m telling you that I want a formal apology for what you said, and a retraction and an apology within seven days.”

“And if I don’t get that within seven days I’m coming back on Ed Trunk’s show.. if you’ll have me, Ed… and I’m going to tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene, that I’ve always kept to myself because I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t talk about this. I like to talk about positive stuff.”

The musician then revealed that he has a 120-page manuscript detailing alleged misdeeds by Stanley and Simmons, saying “My attorney has it in a safety deposit box. God forbid anything happens to me, my attorney is instructed to release it to the New York Times, Rolling Stone, API, everybody.”

“So they can’t intimidate me with trying to hurt me or saying ‘you better not say anything about me live on the radio,’ because then they’re totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined. … Those guys aren’t squeaky clean. You know how many lawsuits girls have had against Gene?”