“I don’t know what possessed me to play it that way”: Ace Frehley names his favourite solo on 10,000 Volts

Ace Frehley has named his favourite solo from his recent album 10,000 Volts.

The former Kiss guitarist dropped his eighth solo album in February, marking his first LP of original material since 2018. In a new interview with Goldmine, the interviewer observes that the song of the same name must be special for him since it was chosen as the title track.

Frehley confirms that this is true, given that the solo in the song was “really unique” for his usual style of playing. “I listened to that solo the other day and I don’t know what possessed me to play that solo that way because it’s just so different than most of my other solos,” he says.

Clearly, trying something different paid off for Frehley. 10,000 Volts managed to amass over one million views on YouTube in the space of four weeks, having been released a few days prior to Kiss’ final show at Madison Square Garden as part of their End Of The Road tour.

Speaking to FOX17 Rock & Review in February, the 73-year-old guitarist shared his joy in the success of the track, but admitted he’s new to the world of TikTok (via Blabbermouth): “It just went through the roof. I couldn’t believe the amount of hits it had on YouTube, over a million.”

“They hired a social media guy to help me promote myself on social media,” he added. “I never knew what TikTok was. My fiancée’s stepkids use it all the time; it’s more of a young person’s format. But since we put that up – it hasn’t been more than four weeks – I got over a million views.”

He went on to add, “I don’t understand what’s happening, but something’s happening.”

Elsewhere in the recent Goldmine interview, Frehley revealed he talked his label out of making him do a live album to follow 10,000 Volts, saying so many fans record concerts with their phones that were he to add overdubs or polish it in any way in the studio after the fact, the differences would be obvious.