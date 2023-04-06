Ace Frehley confirms Paul Stanley responded to his ultimatum with “Fuck you Ace, I’m not going to apologise”

Ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has given an update on his current feud with Paul Stanley, regarding negative comments that were said about himself and Peter Criss.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show in March, KISS were asked about their refusal to play alongside founding members Frehley and Criss at their Rock Hall induction in 2014, to which Stanley replied “Because if you saw people onstage who looked like Kiss but sounded like that… maybe we should be called Piss.”

Frehley then demanded an apology within seven days during an appearance on Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation, and threatened to “tell some dirt” about Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons. The guitarist also claimed he has a 120-page manuscript detailing alleged misdeeds by the two.

Now, Frehley has said he received a response from Stanley on another appearance on Trunk Nation (5 April). He stated, “I was blindsided by the phone call because I saw his name come up on my cell phone and I spoke to him 100 different times on that number – and that can be verified by Verizon, who is my cell phone carrier – I figured he was calling me maybe to apologise or at least explain why he said that. Maybe he meant it more towards Peter than me.”

He continued, “Instead of an apology, I got a five-second phone call, ‘Fuck you Ace, I’m not going to apologise’ and hung up. He wasn’t even man enough to give me a rebuttal and explain why I’m so upset or anything like that.”

Despite Stanley’s response, Frehley also clarified he has decided not to release the manuscript: “I spoke to several good friends who are God-fearing people and I go to AA [alcoholics anonymous] meetings with [them] and they said, ‘Don’t ever sink to their level. That’s what they do. That’s what they’ve been doing for years. Why are you going to sink to their level?’”

He continued, “So, then I came to the realisation that I don’t even have to bring up anything that I have hidden away in my attorney’s safe deposit box. I can just talk about things that they’ve said about me in black and white.”

