Aimee Mann suddenly dropped from Steely Dan’s tour: “it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter”

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann has said that she has been dropped from the opening slot of Steely Dan’s headline 2022 US Tour, accusing the band of assuming their fans would not appreciate a female opening act.

Mann often shares life updates and personal thoughts and observations through the form of hand-drawn comics on Instagram, and it was no different this time. In a four-panel comic, she shared: “I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out the tha they took me off the bill. It seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100 per cent love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann joked about the cancellation on Twitter, saying: “All is forgiven if Donald [Fagen] just tells me what Brooklyn is about.”

All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what Brooklyn is about. https://t.co/5zUTzIhIjt — Aimee Mann (@aimeemann) March 17, 2022

Mann’s label also took the opportunity to remind fans (for “no reason at all”) that Mann’s own headlining tour kicks off next month.

This seems like an excellent time, for no reason at all, to mention that @aimeemann has a headlining tour this April and May. https://t.co/Gnuz3qt6No pic.twitter.com/Is1Z36wdXa — SuperEgo Records (@SuperEgoRecords) March 17, 2022

Support from fans and other musicians has rolled in for Mann following the news. Jason Isbell, for instance, wrote: “I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good.” Comedian Rob Delaney also stopped by Mann’s original Instagram post

Steely Dan will now only be supported by Jazz collective Snarky Puppy on their upcoming tour, starting next month and extending through to June.