Alice Cooper and The Distillers to join The Original Misfits for special Halloween gig

The Original Misfits are set to perform a special Halloween weekend gig this year, it will be the band’s only headline show of 2022.

Members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will take to the stage on Saturday 29 October at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas with guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.

The Original Misfits will also be taking to the stage in September prior to their special show at Riot Fest in Chicago, but their Hallowen special will be their only headliner of this year.

In an interview with Kerrang! last year about the band’s reunion, Danzing said: “Eventually Jerry and I worked out a bunch of our differences and we decided that if we were going to do a reunion, we were going to do it now rather than later, while we’re still young and vital and can still go crazy and run around a stage.”

Alice Cooper has been out and about playing shows recently and is set to play further venues across the US in September and early October, he recently spoke out against claims that rock is dead stating, “Gene Simmons said rock is dead but I think he was talking financially. I think there are kids in garages right now learning Guns N’ Roses, learning Aerosmith, learning Alice, learning Ozzy… Young 16-year-old kids rocking, just rocking. That’s healthy. That’s really healthy. I don’t think rock is ever gonna die.”

No album has yet been confirmed for The Original Misfits, but tickets for their Halloween Weekend go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10am local time. You can find out more and get tickets when sales begin here.