Andy Biersack confronts Black Veil Brides super fans who post offensive content online: “It breaks my fucking heart”

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has called out super fans he says are “spewing mean and hateful shit” online.

Andy Biersack posted to his Twitter yesterday (August 17), asking Black Veil Brides fans to reconsider the things they say online and how they might affect others.

“I sometimes see posts from people using photos of me as their avatar and they are spewing such mean and hateful shit that it breaks my fucking heart,” Biersack said.

Biersack explained that such messages gave him the impression his music – and the message he intends to send – has been misunderstood by such fans.

“In those moments it’s hard not to feel as if the message I have hoped to convey with my art has been entirely missed by some,” he writes. “I just want to be clear: if you think that I’m okay with using an image of me to represent yourself to the world and then continuously being an asshole on the internet you are incorrect. In point of fact, if your daily activities involve any of the aforementioned shit please leave my face out of it.”

Elsewhere in the Twitter update, Biersack affirms that he was motivated to write the post because of the impact it is having on his wellbeing, claiming that seeing things like this online has grown to be “too much to handle” – see the full tweet below.

Black Veil Brides are currently about to undertake the third leg of their Trinity Of Terror tour, featuring Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills.