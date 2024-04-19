AP Dhillon responds to outrage over Coachella guitar smash with Kurt Cobain video

Between lacklustre crowd reactions to Blur’s Girls & Boys performance and Grimes’ DJing mishap, there’s never a dull moment during Coachella season.

Last Sunday, Indo-Canadian artist AP Dhillon delivered a smashing show (literally) on the festival’s Sahara stage, rounding off his set with the destruction of his metallic gold ESP LTD Kirk Hammett V guitar.

The display has sparked the outrage of many online and Dhillon has since responded to the backlash with a post on Instagram, seemingly comparing himself to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The post, which includes a video collage of Cobain’s many guitar smashes, is accompanied by the caption: “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.”

Instead of silencing critics though, it appears the musician’s reply has only fanned the flames, with one user commenting: “No you can’t compare your act with Kurt the Legend Cobain. He played pure rock and grunge with some badass riffs! Whereas you played some basic G family chords with capo on the 3rd fret! There’s a difference. Moreover, one should never forget their roots.”

“All the people you are talking about in the last clip are Rockstars, they sing rock and it’s pretty normal there,” another wrote. “You aren’t a rock singer, so don’t behave [like] one and don’t be a wannabe. First, bring your music to that level and then do the things others are doing. Seriously such a lame excuse to justify your act.”

Check out Dhillon’s post below.