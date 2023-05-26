Arlo Parks channels Deftones and The Smashing Pumpkins in new single, Devotion

Arlo Parks, British singer-songwriter and winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, is back with a new single, Devotion.

The last preview of Parks’ upcoming sophomore album My Soft Machine, which is due for release on 26 May via Transgressive Records, Devotion is a tribute to the ’90s rock bands that influenced her. “This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made, it draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine,” she tells Rolling Stone in a new statement.

The track’s music video, directed by Ali Raymond and Joel Barney, shows Parks and her band performing in an elevator, creating a strong sense of claustrophobia and intensity. Parks says she wanted the video to feel “sweaty and nostalgic and loose” and to pay homage to the ’90s rock aesthetic.

Devotion follows the previous singles from My Soft Machine, such as Pegasus – which features Phoebe Bridgers – Blades, Weightless and Impurities. The album was recorded between London and Los Angeles, with Parks listed as a producer alongside Paul Epworth, Ariel Rechtshaid, Romil Hemnani, Buddy Ross and Carter Lang.

Parks is set to embark on a world tour to promote her new album, making stops in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, the UK and more. The trek will also see her perform at festivals including Wilderness, Reading and Leeds and Splendour in the Grass.