Viagra Boys guitarist and founding member Benjamin Vallé has died at 47

Benjamin Vallé, the guitarist and founding member of Swedish post-punk outfit Viagra Boys, has died at the age of 47. No cause of death has been made known yet.

News of his passing was made known through a social media statement from the band.

“It brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of Viagra Boys, Benjamin, has passed,” wrote the statement on Instagram, shared yesterday (27 October)

It continued: “Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. I can’t stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people I had the pleasure of knowing. Benjamin or ‘Benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and I will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together.

“Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one [of] the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien.

“Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for Benis. it’s what he’d have wanted.”

Band singer Sebastian Murphy posted his own tribute to Instagram, writing in Swedish: “Rest in peace my beloved, beloved Benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. See you in the cosmos.”

Vallé’s last work with the Viagra Boys was on the band’s second album, Welfare Jazz, which was released earlier this January.

Stay tuned for more as we know it.