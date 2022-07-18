Black Midi on Muse, Green Day and Ed Sheeran: “It has to be the worst music of the last 100 years”

London-based experimental rockers Black Midi have recently blasted a handful of noteworthy names, describing artists Muse, Green Day and Ed Sheeran as some of “the worst music” to have been made in the last century.

Speaking as part of an interview with Pitchfork last Tuesday (July 12), the UK band upheld their notoriously outspoken reputation – this time taking aim at artists whose music they find “repellent”.

“With the stuff I’ve heard, there’s an element of fair play,” drummer Morgan Simpson states when asked about his opinions on Muse.

“I think they have a lot of parallels with Green Day,” frontman Geordie Greep adds. “If you didn’t get into them at the time, they seem completely ridiculous. I can’t gauge what the good Muse is, the good Green Day. There’s something repellent about it.”

It soon becomes clear that Black Midi’s resentment towards these popular acts comes as part of their overly-serious approach to their discography, stating that these acts are almost too “sincere”.

“They both kind of got lost in the sauce with money. That happens a lot with anyone that goes to stadium level. There’s a goofiness to them, but they’re both so sincere,” bassist Cameron Picton explains. “It’s important to be serious without taking yourself too seriously.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band elaborated on their thoughts towards current artists – claiming that, whilst they are far from fans of Green Day and Muse, it is nothing in comparison to their views on pop chart-topper Ed Sheeran.

Black Midi’s views on the pop artist have always been far from secretive, previously coming in the form of a short-lived diss track named Ded Sheeran (Ed Sheeran Send). Set loose on the internet in 2020, the song named the artist a “greedy piece of shit” and wreaked havoc online for a few hours before it was ultimately removed.

“Fuck Ed Sheeran!” the frontman asserts when discussing the incident in the interview. “We’re talking about Muse and Green Day, but Ed Sheeran takes the cake, man. It has to be the worst music of the last 100 years.”

Find the full interview with Black Midi on Pitchfork.