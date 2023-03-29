Boygenius speak out against anti-LGBTQ hate: “The government actively trying to kill the coolest people is something I think about every day”

Boygenius have shared their thoughts on the current rise of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the US, and the importance of queer people in artistic spaces.

READ MORE: Boygenius surprise fans with a show at Austin Airport baggage reclaim

The indie-rock supergroup, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, were interviewed for Them ahead of the release of their debut album, The Record, which is set to drop this Friday (31 March).

Bridgers discussed LGBTQ+ hate, and legislation in the US which is putting a ban on drag shows. She told the publication, “The government being actually actively trying to kill the coolest people is something I think about every day. It’s so overwhelming how different the world would be if the AIDS epidemic had never happened.”

Baker also gave her insight into how she feels on being an LGBTQ+ role model, as she added, “If all of the David Wojnarowiczes and Leslie Feinbergs of the world did all of that suffering for me not to live in a world where I can be so fucking gay on a big stage and have a whole bunch of other gay people here for me and it’d be joy, then it was in vain. The joy is the living amends that you do for your community as a performer.”

As the trio explored the concept that the US government wants to legislate queer people “out of existence”, Dacus weighed in on the lack of minorities in artistic spaces, too: “I want to see more cool art by trans people and non-white people, and also poor people,” she said. “I don’t think we talk about class nearly enough, how it’s inaccessible to get your shit made or heard or have the time to be creative because many people are unjustly disprivileged by needing to work to the bone.”

Earlier this month, Love Rising, a benefit concert to raise money for LGBTQ+ organisations in the US took place. It featured a performance from Julien Baker, as well as Jason Isbell, Hozier and more.