Watch Queen’s Brian May join punk rock legends The Offspring onstage in Slovakia

In an unlikely collaboration, Queen legend Brian May joined punk rock giants The Offspring during their set at the Starmus VII festival in Bratislava, Slovakia last week. The performance took place on Day 3 (15 May) of Starmus VII as part of the Sonic Universe concert following the Stephen Hawking Medal Ceremony.

Billed as the “world’s largest science, music and other arts festival”, Starmus is the brainchild of astrophysicist Garik Israelian and the Queen guitarist himself (who also happens to be an astrophysicist). The theme of this year’s event was Starmus Earth: the future of our planet.

Attendees at this year’s festival were treated to an unprecedented musical program featuring performances by The Offspring, former Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley and more.

On Wednesday, May joined the American punk-rock band on stage for a performance of their 1997 hit single Gone Away, followed by a cover of Queen’s Stone Cold Crazy.

Check out fan-recorded footage of the performance below.

The Starmus Festival also had May and French electronic artist Jean-Michel Jarre lighting up the skies over Bratislava during the opening concert, Bridge from the Future.

The concert featured 19 musical works spanning Jarre’s career, including a new arrangement of Antonín Dvořák’s New World Symphony. May also performed Deuxième Rendez-Vous, New World Symphony, Last Horizon and a cover of Queen’s Brighton Rock.

“The staggering production featured exquisitely choreographed architectural light and laser displays that were visible from three different countries including Austria and Hungary,” a press release for the performance states.

“A mesmerising 400-drone ballet painted the night sky with a supernova-like display, while fireworks punctuated the musical score. The stage included two towering turrets at over 30 metres tall, perfectly framing the UFO bridge behind it, which itself was adorned with lights and lasers. Jarre designed the entire visual element himself, conceiving it as a score to the music.”

View a list of The Offspring’s upcoming tour dates via their official website.