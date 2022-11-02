Bring Me The Horizon tease My Chemical Romance-inspired new music

UK metalcore giants Bring Me The Horizon could be releasing an EP inspired by noughties emo band My Chemical Romance.

The band have been uploading footage from their US tour to YouTube, and in a new video titled “The Gerard Way” (a nod to the My Chem vocalist), the group can be seen in the studio where frontman Oli Sykes says, “My Chem-y, harmony, like yeah. Let’s do it the Gerard Way,” as unreleased music plays in the background.

The band released their EP Post Human: Survival Horror back in 2020, and said at the time that it is the first instalment out of four EPs in total when talking to NME. Sykes even suggested that they were “not going to do an album again, maybe ever”.

In a more recent interview last September with NME, they reassured that releasing the remaining three EPs “is definitely still the plan” despite some setbacks. Sykes explained, “We are chipping away at it, but I also think we feel as though the bar has been set so high for us. I feel like we have this pretty incredible [live] set now, and any song we write now has to be good enough to justify its place on the setlist.”

Bring Me The Horizon guitarist Lee Malia was recently the face for the launch of Jackson’s new USA Soloist. He spoke to us at Guitar.com about the guitar noting, “If I designed a metal guitar, this would be it, even down to the pickup configuration, because I always like a single-coil in the neck,” he said.

“You can tell it’s really well made. It’s got through-neck construction rather than being a bolt-on. There’s a massive difference – the quality is so much better. It’s pretty much exactly what I would have wanted as a custom guitar; it’s that classic metal-looking Jackson guitar. It sounds great, it plays great, and it’s just built really well.”

