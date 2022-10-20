Buddy Guy to embark on Farewell Tour, with Eric Gales and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues legend Buddy Guy has announced his retirement from touring, with the guitarist set to initiate his final tour in early 2023.

Having begun his extensive career back in the mid-1950s, Buddy Guy has spent over seventy years taking his talents on the road. Now, aged 86, the blues guitarist is apparently ready to call it a day.

The Damn Right Farewell Tour begins in mid-February in Rockford, Illinois, before he makes his way across Indiana, Michigan and Louisiana – with the latter taking place in Baton Rouge, the city where he first started his career.

At the time of writing, dates in the US, Canada and Australia have been announced.

Throughout the tour, Guy will be joined by some of the most highly-regarded guitarists of the blues world including Eric Gales, twenty-three-year-old Grammy-winner Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and others undoubtedly inspired by Guy’s work.

During his prolific time in the music industry, Buddy Guy has earned an excess of awards. These include eight Grammys, a 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, thirty-seven Blues Music Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His most recent album, The Blues Don’t Lie, was released earlier this year. The album was the guitarist’s thirty-forth studio release and followed his 2018 Grammy Award-winning LP, The Blues Is Alive And Well.

Tickets to Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour are available now. Dates for the North America and Australia leg of the tour are listed below, further dates are yet to be announced.