Carlos Santana back on stage for Las Vegas residency following mid-show collapse

Carlos Santana is set to return to the stage for his Las Vegas residency following a medical incident where collapsed mid-show during his set at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Michigan, back in July.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist reportedly collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Following his collapse, someone on stage originally asked the crowd to pray for Santana because of a “serious medical” issue. The 74-year-old then waved as he was wheeled away on a stretcher and crew members tried blocking the crowd’s view with a black sheet, according to Casino.org.

It appears the Smooth musician has thankfully recovered well and will resume his Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (September 14) at Mandalay Bay, which will be his first appearance in the city since the health scare. Santana had rescheduled some of the remaining shows on his North American tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire but was able to perform its three final shows beginning on August 24 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

Santana suffered a more serious health scare back in December 2021 when he underwent surgery following an arterial blockage. At the time, he gave a statement in a video where he said, “There’s been rumours flying around here and there about this and that. So, I’m here to just crystallise and make it clear. Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital ‘cause I had this thing happening in my chest.”

He continued, “So, when we went there we found out that I needed to take care of it. So I am, and so I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I’m used to and give you 150 per cent. I wouldn’t show up unless I can do that.”

