Carlos Santana thanks and reassures fans after onstage collapse: “We are good just taking it easy”

Carlos Santana has thanked fans for the support and well-wishes following his collapse onstage on 6 July while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

In a new Facebook post, the veteran guitarist wrote, “thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy,” adding that dehydration and the fact he had not eaten had led to his collapse.

Santana’s post corroborates an earlier statement from Santana manager Michael Vrionis, who had previously said Santana was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration”.

Santana collapsed midway through a song he wrote with Chris Stapleton, and was treated by medical personnel onstage, though he managed to wave to fans as he was being escorted off the stage. Audiences were also reportedly asked to leave the venue, though many chose to stay, and many sent messages of encouragement to the guitarist on social media after.

The Santana show initially scheduled for July 6 at the Star Lake Pavilion outside Pittsburgh, PA, has now been rescheduled to Friday, August 4. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date, which will not feature current tourmates Earth, Wind & Fire. The show is now being branded an Evening with Santana will feature songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras alongside newer tracks from his 2019 album Africa Speaks.

Santana previously cancelled his December residency dates in Las Vegas last year to undergo an “unscheduled heart procedure”. He was scheduled to perform eight shows at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino but experienced chest pains on 27 November, leading to his hospitalisation.

Santana reunited with Smooth collaborator Rob Thomas 20 years after their hit single to release a new single entitled Move last year ahead of his new record Blessings And Miracles which was released on 15 October.