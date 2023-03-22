Carmine Appice hits back at Nikki Sixx: “At least this washed-up drummer can play his instrument well”

Carmine Appice has hit back at Nikki Six after the latter’s recent comment about him being a “washed up drummer”.

Last week, the drummer made headlines when he claimed in an interview with Ultimate Guitar that (the recently retired) Mick Mars was “not happy” with Mötley Crüe due to the band’s extravagant lifestyle and their excessive use of pre-recorded tracks during live shows.

His comments soon drew the ire of Sixx, who questioned the veracity of the story (and more), tweeting “A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Up next for us, a stadium tour in Europe, Australia , Japan etc.”

A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Up next for us, a stadium tour in Europe, Australia , Japan etc. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 15, 2023

Not one to take those insults lying down, Appice has countered with his very own Twitter jibe, saying “At least this washed-up drummer can play his instrument well who has pioneered heavy rock drumming and can educate others around the world on his instrument !!!”

At least this washed up drummer can play his instrument well who has pioneered heavy rock drumming and can educate others around the world on his instrument !!! — Carmine Appice (@carmineappice1) March 19, 2023

Below in the comments section, fans have offered their support to Appice, saying he was not a ‘washed up drummer’ and that Sixx’s comments were uncalled for.