Carrie Underwood to open for Guns N’ Roses later this year

Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses may not have the most mutually complementary style, but Underwood is set to join the rock ‘n’ roll legends onstage several times later this year.

The singer will join the band in Nashville during their summer 2023 tour, and open two GNR shows in Canada later in the year, too.

The country star and self-confessed Axl Rose superfan initially encouraged the GNR frontman to join her onstage at Stagecoach 2022, and again at her LA concert earlier this year.

Underwood – who has previously covered Guns N’ Roses songs during her own sets – has not been shy in showing her admiration for the band’s frontman.

“I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022, adding that she learned how to sing by copying Rose’s style. “I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerised me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”

In more Guns N’ Roses news, the band have recently announced that they are set to release a limited edition ‘London 1991’ CD, featuring never-before-heard newly mixed songs from their iconic 1991 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

According to the band’s website, the limited-edition London 1991 CD is also only available to members of the Nightrain Fan Club who joined or renewed their membership after 16 February. It will ship ahead of the band’s 2023 world tour, which is set to begin on 5 June in Israel.