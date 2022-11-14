Chad Kroeger on Nickelback’s success: “Anybody that thinks that we take this band seriously is hilarious”

While Nickelback have become famed as one of the most joked-about bands in rock, it turns out that it is the members who have found their success funniest of all, with Chad Kroeger admitting that the band was never intended to be taken seriously.

In a new interview with WRIF’s Virtual Rock Room, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger stated that the band wrote their biggest hits as somewhat of a joke, and confessed that the members find it “hilarious” that the songs received airtime.

“We recorded [lyrics such as] ‘You look so much cuter with something in your mouth,’… I mean these songs, you guys play these songs on the radio! I think it is hilarious,” Kroeger says.

“Anybody that thinks that we take this band seriously is hilarious cause were just four goofballs sitting there going, ‘Can you imagine if they play this on the radio?’ Then you guys play it on the radio.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kroeger also claimed that the band have been misconstrued as being serious throughout the entire duration of their career – which now spans close to three decades – adding:

“I think that there’s been some misrepresentation of this band over the years. We’ll be in a photo session and we’re doing this photo shoot and we’re just goofing off. You’ve got all these candid shots and we’re laughing – you know, cry-laughing and just getting all these great shots.”

He continues, “Then, right at the end, it’s always the same thing: ‘Alright guys, give me a little bit of attitude.’ We all do that thing… And that’s the picture [that’s used] every single time. It’s like, ‘Look at these douchebags taking themselves so seriously,’ and it’s just a terrible misrepresentation of the band.”

Nickelback’s upcoming album, Get Rolling, will be released this Friday (18 November). Find the full interview with Chad Kroeger below.