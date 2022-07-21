Chris Cornell’s family celebrates his 58th birthday with touching home clip

The family of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell celebrated what would have been his 58th birthday with a touching video home clip of the artist playing guitar with his children.

The video, which shows Cornell playing guitar and singing with his children Toni and Christopher, was uploaded on Instagram by Cornell’s widow Vicki on July 20, which would have been the singer’s birthday.

The video accompanied a caption by Vicki that reads, “On your 58th birthday, we remember you. We remember all the things you are. We remember all the things you will always be. We remember the moments that are engrained [sic] in us. The memories of a lifetime that so many will never have.”

Vicki continued, “We are grateful for those moments. Your love, dedication and devotion, your energy, your passion, your brilliance… they all defy gravity and time because no matter how many years go by… it will still feel like this was just yesterday. That’s not to say each day isn’t a struggle – every second, every minute, every hour, every single day – we miss you. We crave your presence, love, singing, hugs, kisses – all of it.”

“I don’t want to live without you – so I continue to make sure your memory lives with us and through us – and by default we live through you. You are never far away – we feel you,” she continued. “All the things everybody knows of you – all your fans, if they only knew the private side, the husband the father and just the man…. We were/are the luckiest …. Happy Birthday – I love you more than anyone has loved anyone in the history of loving …..”

Toni also posted the clip in tribute to her father, adding, “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches.”

“I love you, we love you.”

Cornell passed away in March 2017.

Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates have recently made headlines when guitarist Kim Thayil revealed the surviving members are open to writing new music together. In March this year, Thaylil said, “I think it’s very likely that Matt and Ben and I will play together.” He continued, “if we’re going to play those songs again, […] it’ll be with at least the three of us, you know, that’s the closest we’re going to get at this point.”

Thayil also shared that any new material would have be arranged differently in absence of Cornell’s voice, and will “perhaps take on different colours and different sounds.”