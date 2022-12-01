Christine McVie passes away at 79: Tributes from Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, and More

The music world is mourning the passing of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who passed away at 79 yesterday (30 November)

The musician’s passing was confirmed in a statement shared to Facebook. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” it read.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally”.

McVie became a permanent member of Fleetwood Mac in 1971 and helped pen some of the band’s greatest tunes, including Don’t Stop, Songbird, Little Lies and Everywhere.

After leaving the band in 1998, McVie stayed out of the public eye. She was reported to be working on a solo album in 2013, though the work was never released. In 2014, she officially rejoined Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac have posted an official statement to social media earlier today (1 December) “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” it read.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

Since the announcement of McVie’s passing, the Individual members from Fleetwood Mac have also shared statements online.

Stevie Nicks wrote: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the ladies HAIM) / Its all I can do now”

Mick Fleetwood wrote: “This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’…reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today..I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound..they fly to me.”

More tributes, from the wider world of music, below:

