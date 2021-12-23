Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making albums in 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed that the pop-rock band will stop making new music in 2025. However, they will continue to tour.

During a preview snippet of Chris Martin’s interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Martin stated that the band’s “last proper record will come out in 2025”.

Despite this, he doesn’t think the band will break up after this release. “After that I think we will only tour,” he added. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Advertisement

His comments echo a sentiment he expressed to Absolute Radio earlier this year, when he said that “in a few albums’ time we will finish making albums. This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together.

“So, I think in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come.”

The band’s ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, was released in October of this year. It, like 2005’s X&Y, was space-inspired, and set in a fictional solar system where each celestial body corresponds to a song on the album. The record saw guest appearances from Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS.