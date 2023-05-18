Corey Taylor releases new single Beyond from CMF2

“I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor said.

Corey Taylor has dropped a new single called Beyond from his forthcoming second solo album, CMF2.

The album is set to be released on September 15 via BMG and will feature 13 tracks of Taylor’s diverse musical influences and styles. “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor said of the single in a press release shared with Kerrang!. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me.”

The accompanying video for Beyond was directed by Dale “Rage” Resteghini and filmed in the Mojave Desert. The video features Taylor as a wandering Uncle Sam who encounters different versions of himself from his past and present, as well as his bandmates and the Cherry Bombs dancers. The video ends with a live performance for a crowd of fans in a circular stage.

CMF2 is the follow-up to Taylor’s 2020 debut solo album, CMFT, which reached No. 8 on the Australian charts and spawned the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single Black Eyes Blue. The new album was produced by Jay Ruston, who also worked with Taylor on Stone Sour’s Hydrograd and CMFT. Taylor said that Ruston was a great partner in the studio who shared his vision and energy. “My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” Taylor said.

Taylor will also embark on a US headline tour to support CMF2, starting on August 25 in Denver and ending on October 5 in Los Angeles. The tour will include stops at festivals like Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival.