Could Tom DeLonge be returning to Blink-182?

Ever since Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba told replied to a fan last month telling them he doesn’t know what the current status of the band is, it has left rumours swirling about the future of the band.

However, as Kerrang first spotted, it appears that ex-co-frontman Tom DeLonge has changed his bio on Instagram to state that “I make music”, tagging both Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves official accounts.

Since his departure in 2015 to spend more time with his family, the band have released two studio albums with the Alkaline Trio founder, Skiba.

During this time relations between current members bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker has seemed very friendly, with DeLonge even stating that his and Hoppus’s relationship was repaired following Hoppus’s cancer diagnosis, which thankfully he is now free of.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in 2021, the guitarist noted: “The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce. Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer,” DeLonge added “And he told me on the phone. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”.

In all, this could be start of the next chapter for Blink-182.