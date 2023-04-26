Crazy Town members get into physical fight after disastrous performance

The duo live up to the band name as they get into an altercation over money

The co-vocalists of rap-rock group Crazy Town have been seen engaging in a physical fight after a disastrous show in Myrtle Beach, California.

In a move that certainly lives up to the band name, a video has been uploaded to Facebook showing the bandmates, Seth Binzer AKA Shifty Shellshock and Bobby Reeves engaging in a spat outside. This was before outsiders had to step in and pull the pair apart.

Binzer apparently failed to appear onstage at the show, which was a date on the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2. This led to the angry exchange, where threats were made as the duo argued over the band’s performance fee and who was entitled to it

The almost three minute video sees the duo in a rough and tumble, and you can hear Reeves shout “You’re going to steal my money? You’re robbing me”, before Binzer chimes back “I don’t have the money, bitch”.

You can watch the altercation below, but be warned, it’s a fairly grizzly and violent watch. Reeves is shown covered in blood, and both men deliver some fairly brutal blows to each other. As well as this, racial slurs and violent threats are exchanged between the two vocalists.

Reeves has since taken to Facebook in an attempt to clear the air. He posted a video showing his bruised face, but despite things coming to literal blows he says things were “all good.” “I never had his money, so it was a mistake, that’s all… Love ya like a brother Shifty!”

Crazy Town are scheduled to continue their tour to perform tonight (26 April) at the Vixen in McHenry, IL.