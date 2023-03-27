Dani Filth says he’s “hoping” for Cradle Of Filth’s Ed Sheeran collab to be released this summer

“The plan is to do it as a charity single. We’re hoping for it to be out by the summer.”

Dani Filth has given an update on the forthcoming collaboration between popstar Ed Sheeran and metal band Cradle Of Filth.

Before Christmas last year, the frontman shared a snap of Sheeran having a pint in a Suffolk pub with the rest of the band, hinting that work on the collaboration had been completed, but now he’s given a clarified update on the project.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Filth revealed what it’s like being pals with one of the world’s biggest pop stars. “Weird,” he said. “I’ve spoken to him very regularly over the last two years. Like me, he’s a real Suffolk boy. When he came to the studio that day, he didn’t come down with a cavalcade of reporters: he turned up on his own, guitar on his back, Cradle Of Filth hoodie on, and got on with it. It was fucking great.”

He then added, “Ed’s done all his parts. It’s just bass and vocals for me to do on my return to England after Easter. It’s exactly how you can imagine it’ll sound, if you can imagine Ed Sheeran with Cradle Of Filth.

“He plays acoustic guitar on it, but it’s heavy: it’s got a blast beat in there. The plan is to do it as a charity single. We’re hoping for it to be out by the summer,” he explained.

Sheeran has previously collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon, having released a heavier version of his track Bad Habits with the band.

The Shape Of You singer is also set to release a docu-series with Disney+ which shows a personal and up-close insight into his astounding music career and personal life.