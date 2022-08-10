Darryl Hunt, bassist and songwriter for the Pogues, has died at 72

Darryl Hunt, bassist and songwriter for the Pogues since 1986, has died aged 72. A cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

The legendary Anglo-Irish punk band confirmed the loss of Hunt in an Instagram post on 9 August, writing in a post: “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday in London.”

The band commemorated one of the songs Hunt wrote for the band with the lyrics from Love You ‘Till the End at the bottom of the post: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”

Front man of the Pogues, Shane MacGowan also shared a separate statement about Hunt’s passing on his own Instagram: “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed away, we will all miss him, he was a really great person and friend and a great bass player,” he wrote. “May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss.”

Darryl Hunt’s 30 or so year career with the Pogues started with the musician working for the band as a tour manager, occasionally filling in for Cait O’Riorden whenever she was not available to perform on stage.

As O’Riorden eventually switched bands in 1986 and married Elvis Costello, Hunt became a permanent member until the band disbanded 10 years later.

Not long after Hunt joined, the Pogues garnered some serious mainstream success with their 1987 hit, Fairytale of New York, and the aforementioned Love You ‘Till the End.

The band did reconnect in 2002, before disbanding again in 2014.