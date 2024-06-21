“I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back”: Dave Davies on seeing The Kinks’ Hall Of Fame trophy for sale on eBay

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has voiced his frustration with seeing his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy up for auction on eBay.

The English band, featuring the original members Dave Davies, his brother Ray, bassist Pete Quaife, and drummer Mick Avory, were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

According to Davies, the award had been listed “without my consent”: “I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was,” he explained. “If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been [around] the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in [the] UK.”

In 2004, Davies suffered a stroke on 30 June and spent two months in the hospital. He had to relearn how to play the guitar after the incident. Despite this, he managed to record a full album titled Fractured Mindz, which was released in 2007, and eventually made a full recovery.

The musician added on X, “I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened. This auction makes me very sad.”

Thankfully, a resolution looks to be in order, for Davies has shared that he’d “written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back. But maybe we can work something out more reasonable.”

Colony Records, the sellers of the item, have also reached out to Dave on X/Twitter, encouraging him to message them, to which Dave replied, “Ok thank you.”

The eBay listing has been taken down at the time of writing.