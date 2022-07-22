Dave Grohl believes his daughter’s generation will “create the next revolution” in music

Rock legend Dave Grohl has recently shared his view on tomorrow’s rockstars, stating that he believes his daughter’s generation will “create the next revolution”.

Grohl’s daughter, Violet, has shared the stage with her dad numerous times now and has also provided backing vocals on Foo Fighters’ record, Medicine At Midnight. At just 16, Grohl has already said he views his daughter as an incredibly talented musician.

In a recent interview with MSNBC (recorded before the death of Taylor Hawkins), Grohl spoke of his daughter and tomorrow’s music legends stating, “What I see is this mutation, this change, this growth and progression that her generation, they’re the rock stars now. It’s not old guys like me.”

He continued, “It’s that generation. Give it five or 10 years, give it three or four years and you’ll see how this mutation is happening.” Reflecting on how playing songs like My Hero joins everyone together from all walks of life, he shared how he believes that it’s no longer his job to incite big changes in music. He said, “I don’t feel like it’s our job as a band to create any sort of revolution. It’s to bring everyone together in those moments. It’s my daughter’s job to create that next revolution and I think she will.”

You can watch the interview in the clip below:

Previously, Grohl has shared his respect for artists such as Billie Eilish and Wet Leg as he believes they’re keeping rock alive. He stated, “When I see fucking Billie Eilish, that’s rock ’n’ roll to me.”

Two memorial concerts to remember the life of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place this September in London and LA. Tickets are on sale here.