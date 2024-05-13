Watch Dave Grohl prank festival crowd by playing Eruption… with some help from Wolfgang Van Halen

Dave Grohl pranked fans watching Foo Fighters headline at Welcome To Rockville festival last weekend by tearing through Van Halen’s Eruption guitar solo, for cameras to reveal the playing was actually coming from Wolfgang Van Halen hidden away behind the stage.

Wolf had previously said he doesn’t plan on playing songs from his father’s catalogue anymore, having played them at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts back in 2022 as a way of saying goodbye, but those who know Wolfie will know he has a soft spot for Grohl, and seemingly made an exception for the fun prank.

At the festival last Saturday, the Foos covered some short bursts of tracks from the Beastie Boys, Ramones, and Nine Inch Nails midway through their set, before Grohl joked, “You know who never gets a fuckin’ solo? Me, god damn it, I never get a fucking solo!”

He added, “So, since this is the last night of the trip, I’m gonna do a fucking solo. How about that? You may think, ‘That guy can’t play a fucking solo.’ You wanna see me do a guitar solo right now?” He asked the crowd.

Grohl then turned his back slightly to the crowd to begin tapping away at Eruption, before eventually lifting both his hands in the air to show he wasn’t really playing. Cameras displayed on big screens then flipped to Wolfgang, who jokingly tries to play it cool.

Wolfie also plays a short snippet of another Van Halen classic, Hot For Teacher, before the Foos eventually go on to play My Hero and dedicate the song to both Wolf and his father Eddie.

Wolfgang’s band Mammoth WVH will be joining the Foo Fighters on tour this summer across a few dates throughout the US. The tour will also see support from The Hives, Pretenders and more along the way.

View all upcoming tour dates for the Foo Fighters.