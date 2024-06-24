Dave Grohl throws shade at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Foo Fighters gig: “We actually play live”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl couldn’t resist throwing some shade at Taylor Swift during the band’s concert at London Stadium last Saturday (22 June).

Swift was performing the second show of her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium the same night, when she found herself on the receiving end of some of Grohl’s digs.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the audience.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple.”

Grohl then insinuated that Swift doesn’t perform live, stating, “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl implies that Taylor Swift doesn’t play live during the band’s show in London: “We like to call our tour the Errors Tour […] because we actually play live” pic.twitter.com/O2FTdgGw8C — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2024

It seems the Foo Fighters star’s days of being “officially obsessed” with Swift are behind him.

Back in 2015, Grohl praised Swift and even dedicated one of their songs Congregation to the pop star during their appearance at the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend.

“I’m officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I’m all about Swift,” he said at the time. “To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts.”

On The Late Late Show With James Corden several years ago, Grohl also spoke about how Swift once bailed him out of a tricky situation at a Paul McCartney party. After Macca’s performance, the crowd urged Grohl to play a song on the piano. “I can’t play piano, and I was a little out of sorts at that point,” he said.

“And all the guitars are left-handed and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do, what do I do,’ and right at that moment Taylor Swift stands up. She goes, ‘I’ll do a song’… so she saved my ass. She gets up, and she starts playing this song and it sounds familiar and I’m kind of a little bit out of it, and I’m looking at my wife like, ‘I know this song. What is this song?’ And she was playing the Foo Fighters song Best of You.”

“She was singing it so beautiful. It sounded so great,” he added.

Meanwhile, some fans have suggested that Grohl’s recent remarks are a retaliation to the backlash his daughter Violet received from Swifties after she criticised the singer (in a now-deleted post) for flying by private jet.