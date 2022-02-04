Dave Grohl teams up with Liam Gallagher to co-write new track Everything’s Electric

Liam Gallagher has recruited Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a new single Everything’s Electric. Grohl co-wrote and plays drums on the new track.

Gallagher and Grohl first met years ago when the Foo Fighters and Oasis toured together in 2005. Speculation about a collaboration between the two has been building in recent years, with Gallagher saying the band were keen to work with him.

“They keep texting me, man,” he said to NME in 2018. “They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day, but I’m too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them – I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band.”

Advertisement

You can check out Everything’s Electric below. According to a press release, the two musicians wanted to channel both “the thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ Sabotage” and “the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter.”

Everything Electric is taken from Gallagher’s upcoming LP C’mon You Know, due out on 27 May via Warner.