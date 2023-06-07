Dave Grohl thanks Foo Fighters fans for “being there for us” after first shows without Taylor Hawkins

Dave Grohl has shared a heartwarming handwritten thank you note to fans of Foo Fighters for “being there for us” at their recent comeback tour.

The band recently completed their first live shows following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, and it’s safe to say that the outpouring of love and support has impacted the frontman in a positive way.

“Hey, it’s been a while…” Grohl writes in the letter, shared on Instagram. “Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together.”

Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ long-time drummer, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50 while touring with the band in Colombia. Following his death, the band hit pause on their activities and world tour, before confirming this January that they would continue on without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the band’s surviving members said in a joint statement.

Ahead of the tour, the group also last month announced that veteran drummer Josh Freese — who participated in Foo Fighters’ Hawkins tribute concerts last fall — would be joining as the band’s touring drummer.

After kicking off in late May, Foo Fighters’ ongoing world tour will continue through January 2024. The tour also marks the members’ first time playing together onstage – aside from the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows last September – in over a year.

Meanwhile, the band’s latest studio album, But Here We Are, is now out. Listen to its title track below.