Dave Mustaine forgives David Ellefson but “won’t play music with him anymore”

Dave Mustaine has opened up on the dismissal of long-time Megadeth bassist David Ellefson in a new interview.

Last year, Ellefson was fired from Megadeth after sexually explicit videos of himself, allegedly sent to a fan, began surfacing online.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Mustaine said the decision to part ways with Ellefson was difficult, especially when he had to consider not only the band, but their families, management companies and agencies.

Advertisement

“It was a hard decision that had to be made,” Mustaine said. “There were a lot of people involved and I had to make a decision, because unfortunately, when you’re the leader, you’re the one that has to suck it up and face the music.”

“All I wanted to do was make a clean break, and not hurt anyone, not hurt the fans and not hurt him,” he continued. “I just wanted to move on, and I hope the gentleman concerned is doing okay. I imagine there was some adjustment that had to take place when it happened.”

Ultimately, it was decided that Ellefson would be dismissed from the group, but having shared a long history, filled with ups and downs, Mustaine said he would be willing to “forgive” Ellefson even though he wasn’t keen on jamming together anymore.

“It was hard for me when I lost my job. But I’ve forgiven him before when he sued me [in a since-dismissed 2004 case alleging millions owed in outstanding royalties] and I’ll forgive him a thousand times. I just won’t play music with him anymore.”

Lately, Mustaine has been taking his partnership with Gibson to new levels, with not only a green-and-mean Flying V model but a signature acoustic as well.