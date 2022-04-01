Dave Mustaine reveals Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio and Ice-T are on Megadeth’s new album

Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine has revealed Testament‘s Steve DiGiorgio, Ice-T and Sammy Hagar all feature on Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.

Speaking to Jose Mangin on his SiriusXM radio show (as transcribed by MetalSucks), Mustaine said that the decision to bring in DiGiorgio was a “good choice”, explaining, “I didn’t think about anybody else at the time. I was thinking about ‘who’s the hottest guy out there that can play these new songs?'”

“[Mustaine’s son] Justice told me one of the fastest songs we’ve ever written is on this record. I don’t care what anybody says – bass may be less strings than guitar, but it’s difficult to play if you’re like me.”

Megadeth has been without an official bassist since the departure of founding bassist Dave Ellefson in May 2021 over a sexual misconduct scandal involving several leaked videos of Ellefson involved with a woman outside his marriage.

Former Megadeth bassist James Lomenzo was brought in to fill in Ellefson’s shoes for their 2021 tour with Lamb of God, but does not appear on the upcoming album.

Mustaine also revealed on the radio show that Sammy Hagar sings a cover of his own song, This Planet’s On Fire, while Ice-T features on a song titled Nightstalker.

Speaking about the track featuring the Body Count frontman and famed rapper, Mustaine said, “There’s a song called Night Stalker. I can’t remember if that was the fastest one or not, but Night Stalker is about the 160th Battalion with the U.S. Army, and it’s all the black-ops helicopters that go in at night, nobody knows they’re there, they’re in, they’re out”

“I had my buddy Ice T join me on a part in the middle of it, because Ice was a Ranger in the army, and he did two tours over in Afghanistan…I think that was back in ’91, when I first met him. I know he was a Ranger. “