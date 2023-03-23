Dave Mustaine says Kiko Loureiro is a better guitarist than Marty Friedman

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine thinks Kiko Loureiro is a better guitarist than founding member Marty Friedman.

Friedman, who started the band in 1983, left in January 2000. Loureiro latterly joined in 2015, replacing Chris Broderick.

Dave Mustaine shared how he felt about the current members in a chat with Guitar World: “This is the best group of people I’ve ever worked with. When I first heard Kiko play, I was enthralled. Megadeth has had guys like Jeff [Young] and Marty [Friedman], but Kiko is the best we’ve ever had.

“I don’t say that because Kiko is in the band now; I say it because it’s the truth. Kiko is the best guitar player out of all of them.”

The singer did add that Friedman is a “superb guitar player, one of the best in the world”, but “Kiko is better for Megadeth”.

Besides Friedman, Broderick and Loureiro, Megadeth has had a list of other guitarists including Al Pitrelli, Glen Drover, Jeff Young and Chris Poland.

Megadeth’s debut came out in 1985, titled Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! Since then, the band has released a total sixteen studio albums.

These are alongside six live albums, seven compilation albums, one EP, forty-nine singles, ten video albums, and forty-four music videos.

Their most recent album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, was released last year.