Dave Mustaine on staying true to thrash metal: “If we started doing music that wasn’t heavy and it wasn’t thrash, I wouldn’t want to do it anymore”

Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine has spoken about his enduring love for thrash metal and how he’s unlikely to stray away from the genre anytime soon (or at all).

Speaking in a new interview with Rock Hard Greece, the guitarist describes thrash music as “one of those things that makes you feel alive inside”.

“It’s remarkable that I can still play. I am glad I’m still playing,” Mustaine says. “I don’t want to play if the fans think I shouldn’t be playing. If we started doing music that wasn’t heavy and it wasn’t thrash, I would probably not want to do it anymore.”

“And, you know, thrash metal music is one of those things that makes you feel alive inside. I can’t remember anything that I’ve ever experienced that makes me feel as good as thrash metal — not a drug, not a drink, not a person, not a thing.”

“It was just the music and the energy that comes out.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Mustaine also reveals his biggest pet peeve as far as the music business is concerned, saying: “I guess the thing that annoys me the most in the music business is people who don’t know what they’re doing, and I think that’s pretty normal.”

“Whenever you come across people who don’t know what they’re doing, it’s hard to be around them, you know? It’s hard, because they want to come across like they know stuff, and a lot of times, there are people that can help, but more often than not, they don’t help.”

Megadeth are currently on tour following the release of their 2022 album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Teemu Mäntysaari has been taking on guitar duties in place of Kiko Loureiro, who left the band due to family reasons.

