Keep your ’lectric eye on the first trailer for new David Bowie film, Moonage Daydream

The first trailer for the posthumous film Moonage Daydream on the dazzling life of music legend David Bowie is finally out.

Neither a documentary nor biography, the Brett Morgen–directed “cinematic odyssey” gives us a glimpse into Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film, the first of its kind to be sanctioned by the Bowie estate, features unreleased 35mm and 16mm footage from the late star’s personal archives.

Morgen, the Oscar-nominated director behind Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, The Kid Stays in the Picture, and Jane wrote, produced, and directed the film. Speaking during CinemaCon, Morgen discussed how he created the project using thousands of hours of rare performance footage and more than 500 assets from Bowie’s archive. In 2017, Bowie’s estate granted the director unfiltered access to the musician’s personal libraries, including all master recordings.

“Bowie cannot be defined, he can be experienced,” Morgen said. “That is why we crafted Moonage Daydream, to be a unique cinematic experience.” Morgen added that he spent two years “scrolling through every piece of material in the Bowie archive” for the film.

A rep for BMG has reportedly confirmed to Variety the songs approved for the film. They include: Changes, Starman, Ziggy Stardust, The Jean Genie, All The Young Dudes, Life on Mars, Rebel Rebel, Fame, Young Americans and Golden Years.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, performances, music, and Bowie’s very own narration, Moonage Daydream premieres this evening (23 May) at the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screenings section, and will arrive in theaters in September. The film is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023.

Watch the trailer for Moonage Daydream below.