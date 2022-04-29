David Crosby praises Elon Musk: “I like him for taking us into space. I like him even more for seeing that as our future”

David Crosby has poured praise on Elon Musk, proclaiming his decision to “continue having fun” on Twitter following Musk’s buyout of the platform.

“I like Twitter… and I like Elon. So I’m staying to continue having fun,” the 80-year-old musician wrote on his Twitter account, before going on to explain why he was so fond of the billionaire.

“I like him for taking us into space. I like him even more for seeing that as our future,” Crosby continued, adding that he saw Tesla as a “gigantic step in the right direction”.

Advertisement

Crosby received mixed responses from his following on Twitter following his praise for Musk, with several users questioning Crosby’s decision given Musk’s political history, as well as reminding others of the time Musk launched into an unfounded tirade accusing a rescue diver of being a ‘pedo’.

I like him for taking us into space ….I like him even more for seeing that as our future …..and Tesla ….which is a gigantic move in the right direction https://t.co/FZbD5AMDnh — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 28, 2022

Musk took over Twitter in blazingly fast fashion, first emerging as the platform’s single largest shareholder on 4 April before announcing a takeover bid less than two weeks later on 21 April, offering to buy all Twitter shares at $54.20 each. Musk’s takeover was officially confirmed on 24 April in a $44 billion deal, with the billionaire putting up a reported $21 billion of his own money to seal the deal.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement posted to Twitter soon after the takeover. He had previously criticised the platform for not doing enough to protect free speech.

Musk’s takeover has been met with a big thumbs down by Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, who wrote, “I know we’re at hot take saturation at this point but it has to be said that a red pill billionaire douche bag buying Twitter is beyond terrible on every level possible” on Twitter following the news of the takeover breaking.

Crosby made headlines earlier this year when he doubled down on his criticism of Spotify and other digital streaming platforms over their treatment of musicians. Accusing Spotify of taking “half my income” following the removal of his and his Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young bandmates’ music from the platform, Crosby added that the platform’s rise has made it “impossibly difficult” for new acts to make it in the business as streaming “pays them nothing”.