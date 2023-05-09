David Ellefson calls Dave Mustaine “fucking pathetic” for “still bitching” about his exit from Metallica

Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has declared his former band leader David Mustaine “fucking pathetic” for “still bitching” about his exit from Metallica 40 years down the road.

Asked about his own dismissal from Megadeth in a new interview with Brazil’s Heavy Talk, Ellefson said that he had “no choice but to have to forgive it” in order to move on.

“I don’t know what more to say about it other than that. Look, at some point… The damage was done. So you move on. We’re all human, and it is what it is. You can’t lament it,” he added.

“I’ve watched how [Mustaine’s] treated his dismissal from Metallica, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it’s, like, ‘You know what? Fix your shit and move on.’ And that’s how I’ve chosen to deal with it: fix your shit and move on.”

Ellefson continued: “That’s why I put out four records in the time the last fucking Megadeth record came out, and I think every one of ’em are as good or better than the latest Megadeth record.

Attributing his albums’ “quality” to the “great people” he works with, the bassist said, “Whether they’re famous or not doesn’t matter. I’m working with good people. They’re safe, they’re reliable, they’re truly men of integrity, and I think that really makes a big difference. I feel safe around them. And the creative process is fun. It’s not restrictive. It’s unlimited. And so this creative explosion has happened.”

