David Ellefson says fans are tired of his fight with Dave Mustaine: “We’re their fucking heroes, man. We changed their lives”

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson appears to have changed his tune around his ongoing feud with frontman Dave Mustaine.

According to Ellefson, he hopes their quarrels can now come to an end, as he believes the two of them are “fucking heroes” to the fans. Ellefson was fired from the band in 2021 following a sex scandal.

In a new interview with KZG, Ellefson said: “I’m sad when I see Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley [of KISS] arguing, or whatever is going on. It’s, like, these are my heroes. And we’re all grown men now, so it’s a different kind of thing. But they’re still my heroes. And I even think about that with our fans.

“It’s, like, they don’t wanna see us fighting. We’re their fucking heroes, man. We changed their lives. We wrote songs that got them through good and bad times. So that’s why I don’t wanna go talk smack,” he said.

Ellefson later continued, “My friend Dave, despite our differences and the things we’ve gone through, we’ve been friends through better or worse – it’s like a marriage; for better or worse.”

At the time of Ellefson’s departure, Mustaine wrote in a statement that the band did “not take the decision lightly,” and clarified that while they did “not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship” working together would become impossible moving forward.

Back in April, Ellefson claimed that he was fired over “personal grudges and resentments” during an interview. A year prior, Mustaine said he would be willing to forgive Ellefson, but did not see himself playing music with the former bassist at any point in the future.

Megadeth released their most recent album, The sick, The Dying… And The Dead! in 2022, tickets to see them on tour are available here.