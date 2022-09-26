Dead and Company are ending after final tour in 2023

Dead and Company, the popular offshoot for 1970s icons the Grateful Dead, have announced that they will be calling it quits, following a final set of live performances in 2023.

Dead and Company made the announcement on Friday (23 September) while that their final trek will take place in the Summer of 2023. A full list of dates for the trek is set to be released.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead and Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” said the band said in a statement on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Initially founded in 2015, the band includes longtime members from the Grateful Dead: Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, alongside Grammy-winning musician John Mayer.

Dead and Company began after Mayer guest hosted an edition of The Late Late Show in 2015, where he invited Bob Weir to join him in a studio performance.

The band toured annually, often using their shows to voice solidarity with a variety of social causes, including support for abortion rights.

Last year, the band shot down rumours circulating online that they were ending after their Summer tour 2022.

Advertisement

Guitarist Bob Weir has hinted that fans have no need to mourn the loss of the band. In a tweet, the musician implied that he and his fellow members intend to continue playing out “in one form or another until we drop”