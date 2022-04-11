Dead And Company shut down rumours that their current tour would be their last

Rumours of Dead And Company’s summer 2022 tour being their last have been shut down by the band.

A source close to the group told online media outlets that the group, consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, would stop touring after their 2022. Weir responded personally to the rumour on Twitter, after it was written about by Rolling Stone, remarking, “News to me…”

Rolling Stone has since updated its story to include a statement from the band: “Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.”

Drummer Kreutzmann gave a lighthearted reply to Weir’s tweet: “Whew. I thought you knew something that I didn’t! #themusicneverstops #wewillsurvive”

Dead And Company formed in 2015 with three out of four of the original members of Grateful Dead and the addition of John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti forming a six-piece super group, who have consistently put on shows each year up until the COVID-19 pandemic suspended most live shows around the world in 2020.

On Friday, Dead And Company announced they’d be joining efforts in supporting the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, by teaming up with Global Citizen.

Today, we're joining @GlblCtzn in standing up for Ukraine alongside activists and advocates working to support refugees and those taking immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and around the world. Join the movement here: https://t.co/42H0LCJ5zf #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/0eeVmME1eL — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) April 8, 2022

On their last tour in August 2021, the band enforced vaccination passports on those attending their gigs or proof of a negative test, though there has been no mention of this rule for their upcoming shows this summer.

Tickets are now on sale for the Dead and Company tour, you can grab yourself tickets here.