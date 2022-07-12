Dee Snider calls out KISS for constantly doing “fake farewell tours”, compares them to “a fart in a paper bag”

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has recently blasted artists who deceive fans by announcing “fake” farewell tours, saying that it motivates him to be more “honest”. Most notably, the musician pointed aim at KISS as being culprits of the practice, comparing them to “a fart in a paper bag” for their refusal to dissipate into the air.

Snider took to Twitter to confront bands he sees as lying to their fans, singling out KISS as the most blatant example of “fake farewell bullshit”.

Already confronting Ozzy Osbourne’s second farewell tour, aptly named No More Tours 2, the singer called the announcement “bullshit”, openly making a stance against the practice. Now, responding to a series of fans’ questions on Twitter, Snider has turned his eyes to Kiss, criticising them for continuing to play live shows many years after their initial goodbye tour.

“Actually it’s these never ending farewell tours, fake farewells and “we changed our minds” after the farewell that keep me honest,” he tweeted to a fan. “I hate all that fake farewell bullshit. Bands should stay forever if they want to… just don’t sell us a BS farewell tour!”

It was in another tweet that Snider took aim at the 1970s glam pioneers, as a fan sent him a tweet saying “Impossible to miss a band when they refuse to go away, as Kiss has done for the last quarter century”, for which he responded the brief statement: “Like a fart in a paper bag… :)”

The rant follows Sniders’ recent comments on Mötley Crüe last Saturday (July 9), in which he compared himself to the band’s vocalist Vince Neil, who use a teleprompter to remember his lyrics when playing live. Responding to Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman’s comments on the situation, Snider responded that he doesn’t need to use one as he “didn’t kill a lot of [his] brain cells with drink and drugs”.

The musician wrapped up the Q&A topic by explaining that he will call it quits only when he feels he cannot perform in the same way as expected. He writes, “When shit wears out and the surgeries pile up… a man or woman has got to know their limitations. I was never a guy who stood at the mic and just sang. I don’t want to ever be reduced to that. If I can’t thrash and really rock… I’ll step aside.”

